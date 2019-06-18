Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church
2209 Emancipation Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gennella Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gennella Gray


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gennella Gray Obituary
Gennella Marie Gray
1934-2019
Widow of beloved husband George, mother to Jennifer and Germaine and mother-in-law to Darryl Samuels, was called home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with a viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. and Services to follow. Both services will be held at Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2209 Emancipation Ave, 77003. Reverend Leo Griffin, Officiating, Interment at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now