Gennella Marie Gray
1934-2019
Widow of beloved husband George, mother to Jennifer and Germaine and mother-in-law to Darryl Samuels, was called home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with a viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. and Services to follow. Both services will be held at Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2209 Emancipation Ave, 77003. Reverend Leo Griffin, Officiating, Interment at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 18, 2019