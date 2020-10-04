George Alston Stovall
1929-2020
George Alston Stovall, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Houston, Texas. A fourth generation Texan, George was born on October 22, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas to William Stuart Stovall and Helen Massie Stovall. George graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering, a proud third generation Longhorn.
Throughout a career spanning more than 45 years, George was engaged in exploration, production, evaluation and purchasing oil properties, in the mid-continent, offshore Louisiana, Canada, South America and the North Sea. He began his career at Standard Oil of Texas, attended Penn State reservoir engineering school and later worked for Vickers Petroleum and Oil & Gas Futures, and held management positions at Clinton Oil Co., Michigan Wisconsin Pipeline/American Natural Resources, Energy Resources Corp., Swift Energy and numerous consulting positions post-retirement. George helped develop and implement many innovative techniques and a drilling pipe which became the industry standard for the times. He was proud of his safe drilling record absent blow outs, injuries and environmental harm.
An avid outdoorsman, George was happy in a duck or deer blind, a field of white wing dove, stalking pheasant in Kansas, quail hunting on horseback, fishing in Canadian lakes, Alaska and the Snake River and off the Mexican and Texas coasts. Having the companionship of his beloved Labrador Retriever by his side and the taste of a good cigar made him even happier. However it was spending time teaching his sweetheart Donna how to shoot, fish and golf at Riverbend Country Club that was truly special. In retirement, George studied painting and became an accomplished watercolorist featuring mostly his favorite sporting landscapes and animals. With a sharp wit and dry sense of humor, he was not only a prolific and engaging storyteller, but also a voracious reader who was a great consumer of stories even into his nineties.
George was a true southern gentleman and man of integrity and conviction. George always endeavored to do the right thing. He advocated that there was both a correct way to approach work and a moral way to live life which made him a wise counselor to his children, grandchildren, and anyone who sought his advice. Most of all, George cared about his family and was guided by a selfless desire to lead and look after his loved ones. George loved the Lord from an early age serving as acolyte, vestryman and deacon at St. Mark's Episcopal Church (San Antonio), St. Martin's Episcopal Church, and Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church ("CEPC") respectively. Bible Study Fellowship and small couples group participation with Donna was a weekly highlight.
George is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Donna Lucas Stovall and their children, George Alston Stovall, Jr. (Cindy), Sarah Elizabeth Stovall, Helen Stovall Gilbert (Geoffrey); grandchildren Blake George Stovall, Katherine Sarah Stovall, Ethan Eilers Gilbert, and Davis Dean Gilbert; and, numerous nieces and nephews. George is predeceased by his parents, sister Louise Stovall Agan (Sailor), and brother Bill Stovall (Margaret).
A celebration of life will be held at ____ in the afternoon on October ___, 2020 CEPC, 8300 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to any of the following: Coastal Conservation Association, Ducks Unlimited, CEPC Missions or a charity of your choice
