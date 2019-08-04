|
George Clair Arnold, Jr.
1940-2019
George Clair Arnold, Jr. age 79, died on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 in Tomball, Texas after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Frances Arnold; brother, Ralph Arnold, and sister-in-law, Kathy Arnold. He also leaves behind three children, Robert G. Arnold and wife Betty; George H. Arnold and partner David Chanthachone; Laurie Arnold Jarratt and husband Joel; and four grandchildren, Megan Arnold, D.V.M.; Robert Arnold; Jackson Jarratt; and Sarabeth Jarratt. He was blessed to have a loving extended family with many cousins and good friends.
George was lifetime Houstonian and the oldest son of George Clair Arnold, Sr. and Theresa Schiro Arnold.
He was a graduate of Reagan H.S. and a veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He then obtained his Associates Degree from the University of Houston, followed by a career in purchasing management in the oil and gas and retail furniture industries. George's affiliation with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo began in 1970 and continued through his present status as a lifetime Director. The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences after this sudden loss of our loved one.
A visitation and funeral service will be at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Dr., Klein, Texas 77379. The visitation will be Sunday afternoon, August 4th, from 2:00 - 4:00. A funeral service will be Tuesday morning, August 6th, at 10:00, and later there will be a family interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019