George Bachmeyer
George Willie
Bachmeyer
1923-2020
George Willie Bachmeyer, 97, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Mary Ann Bachmeyer; his loving wife of 72 years, Florine Bachmeyer; two brothers, and five sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Lonnie G. Bachmeyer and wife, Pat, Gary W. Bachmeyer; daughters, Marlene Smith and husband, P.J., Karen Locke and husband, Randy; eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and a host of other family and dear friends.
George loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing, mowing or tending to his garden. He was an excellent provider for his family and always worked hard. George did manage to find ways to play hard as well, especially when it came to fishing. It was his legacy of hard work that he instilled in his children and grandchildren. George loved spending time with his family and many great memories were shared around the dinner table. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in George's honor to the charity of your choice.
Services for George will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2209 Old Alvin Road, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm with the Rosary recited at 11:30 am. The Funeral Mass will follow begin at 12:00 pm with Father Jim Courville officiating. Interment will take place at Sealy Cemetery in Sealy, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Helen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Clayton Funeral and Cemetery Services
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-4446
