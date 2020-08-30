George C. Burr

1936-2020

George Clayton Burr, formerly of Houston, died on August 6, 2020 in Manchester, Missouri. George met and married his wife Carolyn Elsik Burr while he worked for AT&T in Houston. An avid dancer, George met Carolyn at a dance club event. The Burrs moved to the St. Louis area due to George's work. George was the son of George and Mary Lago Burr of New York, New York. His parents, his sister Mary Anne Burr and his wife Carolyn all preceded George in death.



