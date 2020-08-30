1/
George Burr
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
George C. Burr
1936-2020
George Clayton Burr, formerly of Houston, died on August 6, 2020 in Manchester, Missouri. George met and married his wife Carolyn Elsik Burr while he worked for AT&T in Houston. An avid dancer, George met Carolyn at a dance club event. The Burrs moved to the St. Louis area due to George's work. George was the son of George and Mary Lago Burr of New York, New York. His parents, his sister Mary Anne Burr and his wife Carolyn all preceded George in death.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
