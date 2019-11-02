|
|
George Closs
1928-2019
George Closs passed away October 23, 2019. He was born to the late Juanita and Enrique Closs on June 29, 1928 in New York City. After serving in the Army he moved to Texas where he completed his college studies at the University of Texas, receiving a degree in civil engineering. George was also on the gymnastics team in college. After college, he moved to Houston where he started his career, married and helped raise his three sons. He loved his family and especially enjoyed family camping trips. George opened up his own consulting firm, Apex Engineering, with his partners. A dedicated and well respected professional engineer, he practiced for well over fifty years before retiring. Many of those years were spent under contract at Exxon Baytown refinery.
George was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Closs and son, Shea Closs. He is survived by his sons, Daric Closs and Bret Closs; grandchildren, Joseph Closs and Jessica Closs. A Memorial Service honoring George's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX. Interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019