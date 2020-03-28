|
George William
Craig, Sr.
1939-2020
George William Craig, Sr., fondly known as "Babe," passed away March 6, 2020. He was 80 years old. Babe was born to George Kermit "Pete" and Gladys Nadine (Alley) Craig. Babe was raised in Knoxville, TN. After graduating from Fulton High School in 1957, he received a football scholarship to Texas A&M University where he graduated in 1963. Babe returned to Tennessee where he met and married Joy Lott of Memphis. After they married, Babe and Joy relocated to Houston, Texas where they made their home and raised three children. Babe's early career was as a teacher and coach and later he transitioned into sales. He passed away peacefully with Joy by his side after complications from extended illness. His greatest joy was watching his children grow up and start families of their own. Babe is survived by his wife, Joy and their children: Michelle (Altdoerffer) of Edmond, OK and Bradley Craig of Houston, TX. He is also survived by six grandchildren who he loved dearly: Bradley, Daniel, Hayley, Avery and Amber; great grandson Liam as well as nieces and nephews. Babe is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Craig Adams; brother, Thomas Goodman Craig and son, George William Craig, Jr. The family would like to thank Dr. David Johnson and his staff at Mercy Clinic, Edmond and the caregivers from Mercy Home Health for their years of caring for George. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.
An online guestbook and future service details can be found at www.crawfordfuneralservice.com.
