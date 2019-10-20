|
|
George Dwayne
Deskin
1942-2019
George Dwayne Deskin, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on October 13, 2019 in Navasota, Texas. He attended Texas A&M University in College Station, TX and the University of Houston. He worked in the savings and loan industry for 30 years and as an Assistant Manager for Finger Furniture for 11 years.
George was born to parents George L. and E. Hazel Deskin on April 19, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; son David Earl Deskin; his sister Robena Thomas; and brother James L. Deskin. George was a member of Mims Baptist Church in Conroe, Texas. He loved to fish, read and take cruises until he became ill. He will be deeply missed and remembered always by those who knew him.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Gracie Tully Deskin, sons Troy D. Deskin and William H. Deskin, step-son Mark P. Mittelsted and wife Maria; step-daughter Nicole E. Bergeron and husband David, Tiffany Gibson and husband Kyle along with five grandchildren: Austin, NeBanney, Taylor, McKenna and Reese; nieces and nephews.
Per George's wishes there will be no funeral service. Interment will be at a later date in the Veterans National Cemetery in Houston, TX. The family suggests memorials may be made to Allumine Hospice, 4030 State Hwy 6 South, Ste 101, College Station, TX 77845. The "angels" of hospice were so very wonderful to him as well as the staff at Golden Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Navasota, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019