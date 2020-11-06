George E. Biggins Jr.

1936-2020

George E. Biggins Jr. joined his beloved wife Betty in Heaven on October 26, 2020, surrounded by his daughter and son-in-law. He was born in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 1936, to George E. Biggins Sr. and Mattie Irene Taylor Biggins. On June 14, 1957, George married Betty Heaton, the true and only love of his life, at Warren Methodist Church in Denver. George began his career with Pacific Airlines in 1962 in Las Vegas, where they welcomed their only child Debra Ann in 1965. George's career took the three of them to Santa Barbara, Denver, and then Houston. Following George's retirement in 1999, he and Betty continued to enjoy life to the fullest, as devoted members of the First United Methodist Church Pearland. In addition to Betty, George was preceded in death by his loving parents. He leaves behind his daughter Debra, her husband Victor and numerous family and friends to cherish his memory. A memorial service honoring George will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am in the Church Sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church Pearland 2314 N. Grand Blvd, Pearland TX 77581. The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Hospice of Pearland, who assisted in making dad's final journey peaceful. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in George's name to the National Parkinson's Foundation or Harbor Hospice of Pearland.



