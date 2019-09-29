|
|
George Gartner III
1954-2019
George Gartner III of Houston Texas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. George was born to Gloria and George Gartner Jr. on February 9, 1954 in Tacoma, Washington.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna Gartner, his daughters Heather Lam and her husband Cuong Lam, Melissa Seunsom and her husband Guy Seunsom and Katie Rehrer and her husband Seth Rehrer. He is also survived by 9 amazing grandchildren, Ethan, Talan and Kai Lam, Maddy, Preslie and Asher Seunsom and Harper, Sawyer and Collins Rehrer. He is also survived by his mother Gloria Allen Gartner and his brother Mark Gartner, as well as numerous family members including nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father George Gartner Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Gateway Church on Clear Lake City Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at PanCan.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019