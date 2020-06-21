George Garza
1932-2020
George Garza was born on February 9, 1932 in New Braunfels, Texas, and he passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years on June 15, 2020.
George was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Bobby Tristan. George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosie Perez Garza; his children, Lillian Garza Tristan, Diana Garza Roark (David), George Garza, Jr. (Katy) and Gilbert Garza (Steven); his grandchildren, Tommy Tristan (Kim); Ashley Tristan (Jonathan), Brandon Garza, Katelynn Garza and Samantha Garza; his four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A service will be held on June 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Angels at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be limited to immediate family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Garza family may be shared at www.ForestParkLawndaleFH.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.