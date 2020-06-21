George Garza
1932 - 2020
George Garza
1932-2020
George Garza was born on February 9, 1932 in New Braunfels, Texas, and he passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years on June 15, 2020.

George was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Bobby Tristan. George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosie Perez Garza; his children, Lillian Garza Tristan, Diana Garza Roark (David), George Garza, Jr. (Katy) and Gilbert Garza (Steven); his grandchildren, Tommy Tristan (Kim); Ashley Tristan (Jonathan), Brandon Garza, Katelynn Garza and Samantha Garza; his four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A service will be held on June 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Angels at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be limited to immediate family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Garza family may be shared at www.ForestParkLawndaleFH.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
He was a good friend. Ed would joke with him about walking 5 miles every morning! Condolences to all the family!
Ed & Clara Mallet
Friend
June 18, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
