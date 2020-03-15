|
|
George O'Neal Jacobs
1942-2020
George O'Neal Jacobs, age 77, of Houston, TX, passed away March 11, 2020, after a brief battle with Stage 4 Cancer.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, George was born in Columbia, SC, on August 30, 1942. He received his bachelor's degree from Lamar University and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law Houston. He also received a Master of Theology from St. Mary's Seminary in 1998.
George's career spanned 5 decades, and included clerking at the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, serving as Assistant District Attorney for Harris County, Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas, and Assistant US Attorney. In 1983, he opened a private practice, and became a Board Certified Criminal Defense Lawyer. George had a love for the law, and carried a copy of the US Constitution with him at all times. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, and through that pursuit, he was able to give countless clients a second chance at life.
In his personal life, George was an adventurer. A lover of hunting, fishing, scuba diving, and flying his Cessna plane, he and his wife traveled the globe, visiting 43 countries throughout their married life. It was always his greatest accomplishment to give his wife and children the gift of new discovery through travel. He also remained devoted to his Catholic faith, serving god and the community in his church.
Throughout his life, George approached all things with an incredible sense of humor, and kept his family laughing until his last breath. Life with George was many things, but it was never boring.
George was married to Sharon Porter Jacobs on October 24, 1971. He is survived by wife Sharon, daughter Valerie Elizondo and husband Leo Elizondo, son Kelly Jacobs and wife Jennifer Jacobs, daughter Sheridan Scott and husband Adam Scott, and grandchildren Delanie, Noah, and Whitley Elizondo, and Elliott and Bowie Scott. George is preceded in death by parents Hazel O'Neal and Frances Adele Jacobs.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 23, at 10 AM, at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Houston. The Very Rev. Lawrence J. Jozwiak will be officiating. Rosary and viewing will be held at Heights Funeral Home on Sunday, March 22, at 5PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Star of Hope Mission in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020