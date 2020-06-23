George Johnson

George Ben Johnson
1935-2020
On May 30, 2020 our family lost our superhero. He is survived by his brother, 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was brave, strong, loyal and handsome. Where ever he was, there was safety. His life was full of adventure, love and excitement. He lived in faraway lands and made many friends for life. As a former Marine, Houston Police Officer and Special Agent for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, he dedicated his life to helping others and serving the country he loved. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 28th, 2020 at 2 pm at West Sound Community Church in Poulsbo, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.