George John Kurk
1926-2020
George John Kurk of Houston, Texas, age 93, passed peacefully on February 11, 2020. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 25, 1926 to George A. Kurk and Elsa E. Breitstadt Kurk. He is survived by his wife and five daughters.
George was the loving husband of Marilyn Sadler Kurk for 52 years and devoted father to daughters, Susan Kurk Casone (Joseph, deceased), Sharon Kurk Smith (Stephen), Diane Kurk Alexander (Brent) and his wife's daughters Janice L. Robertson (Douglas Williams) and Rosemary Robertson Moriarty (Keith). He also leaves behind six grandchildren, John Casone (Maura), Elizabeth Casone Ming ( Bryan Woei), Kurk Alexander, Kyle Alexander (Caitrin), Nicholas Moriarty, Diana Moriarty, and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Mary Louise Kurk Goodmanson and Jessie Mae Kurk Toohey, and great granddaughter Embree Ray Alexander.
George served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He graduated from the University of Nebraska and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He was a Certified Public Accountant for Peat Marwick before joining Trunkline Gas Company, a subsidiary of Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company. He continued as Vice President and Treasurer at Anadarko Production Company, another subsidiary, before being promoted to Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline and then President and Chief Executive Officer of Dixilyn-Field Drilling Company until his retirement.
George was an active member of the Episcopal Church, a Stephen Minister, and volunteered for Houston's Meals On Wheels, Taping For The Blind, and the Christian Community Service Center. He was a world traveler, an avid golfer, and enjoyed spending time fishing at his vacation home in Rockport, Texas with family and friends. His hobby was wood working, and he lovingly crafted beautiful pieces of art and furniture.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd, Houston, TX 77056
The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020