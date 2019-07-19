|
|
George M. Miller III
1935-2019
George M. Miller III, 84, of Houston, Texas passed away on July 13, 2019 in Denton, Texas. He was born on February 22, 1935 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to George Miller II, a WWII Veteran, and his devoted wife, Margaret (Padilla) Miller.
The memorial service held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors Denton, Texas Friday, July 19, 2019. Mr. Miller will be interred with his wife, Barbara Ann McKenzie Miller in the McKenzie family plot in Sopchoppy, FL near Tallahassee.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 19, 2019