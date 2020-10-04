George Adams McCain, Jr.
1930-2020
George A. McCain, Jr., age 89, of Houston, passed away on Sunday, the 27th of September 2020.
George was born on the 18th of November 1930, in Clanton, Alabama, to George and Mae McCain. He was All-State in football and was awarded a scholarship to the University of Alabama where he played half-back under Head Coach Red Drew. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and the "A" Club and received a B.S. degree from the University in 1952.
George then served as an officer in U.S. Air Force before studying law at the School of Law, University of Alabama. He received his JD in 1956 and was a member of the Order of Coif and the Board of Editors of the Alabama Law Review. He was also a President of the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. George next obtained an LL.M (in Taxation) from the School of Law, New York University, and joined the firm of Armbrecht, Jackson & DeMouy, Mobile, Alabama, as an associate in 1958. He later was employed at International Tax Counsel by Mobil Oil Corporation in New York City and Caracas, Venezuela, and in Houston by Union Texas Petroleum Corporation as Director of Taxes. George finished his career as a senior partner in the Houston firm of Deaton, Briggs & McCain and retired in January of 1989. He was a member of the Texas, New York, and Alabama State Bar Associations and the American Bar Association. In 2008, George received the prestigious University of Alabama Bear Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award presented to former athletes whose accomplishments after leaving the University have been outstanding.
His hobbies included international travel, abstract painting, and yachting.
George is survived by his son, Matthew Donald McCain; his daughter-in-law, Shaghaiegh Shelley McCain; his grandson, Isaac A. McCain; his grandson, George A. McCain IV; his longtime companion, Darlene Moody; two nieces, R. Gayle and Andrea McCain; and one nephew, Walter McCain Jr.
Please visit Mr. McCain's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
, where memories and words of comfort may be shared electronically with his family.