George "Bud"

McConnell

1929-2019

George "Bud" McConnell, 89, passed away on May 8, 2019. Bud was born in Enid, Oklahoma on November 11, 1929. He graduated from Lamont High School, in Lamont, Oklahoma, where he excelled in football, basketball and track. He enlisted in the Army for a short time in the post WWII era, and was released early with plans to attend his beloved University of Oklahoma. However, the Army had other ideas, and he was recalled into the 189th Field Artillery, 45th Infantry Division, during the Korean War, where he earned multiple awards including the Bronze Star for his service. In 1952, his OU studies began, and he met his wife of 62 years, Marianne Nelson. He was a member of Delta Chi fraternity, along with a good number of his fellow veterans. In 1956, Bud began working for Humble Oil in the Land Department in Houston and Tyler, Texas for several years. He attended South Texas Law School at night and obtained his Juris Doctorate. He was a member of the State Bar of Texas and the American Bar Association. He practiced law for a short duration before going to work for Harry Cullen at Quintana Oil. Bud was an avid golfer, and a member of Sugar Creek Country Club. At Sugar Creek, he was a long time board member and held office of president twice. He is a member of Sugarland First United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering with the Tuesday morning guys who did small repairs and other manly tasks on the campus. He was predeceased by his wife Marianne. He is survived by his daughters Leslie (King) Dobbins and Marcy (Sean) Murphy, and grandchildren Krissa Dobbins Easley and Liam Murphy, and long-time caregiver, Berna Lerma.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bud's memory may be made to Sugarland Methodist Foundation, College Community Career, or the .

