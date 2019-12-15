|
|
George Edwin Pletcher
1928-2019
George Edwin Pletcher, age 91, died peacefully Wednesday evening December 11, 2019 surrounded by family.
At age 16 George left the family farm in the Texas panhandle and boarded a train for South Bend, Indiana. He studied at his beloved University of Notre Dame for 2 years before joining the United States Army. After a 2-year hitch, he returned to the Golden Dome and began his study of law at Notre Dame Law School. He graduated in 1951 and with his wife, Claudine, and his first-born son moved to Houston, Texas where he began practicing law.
George was a gifted trial lawyer who was admired by his colleagues as much for his honesty, fairness and high ethical standards as he was for his easy way with a jury and his skill at cross-examination. He traveled the state of Texas trying lawsuits for over 50 years and argued appeals all the way to the United States Supreme Court. Among his many accomplishments in a legendary legal career he was immensely honored by being elected President of the Houston Bar Association and his membership in the American Trial Lawyers Association.
As proud as he was of his legal career and professional accomplishments George was equally grateful for his long-term sobriety and involvement with 12 Step Recovery. He attained 55 years of sobriety with the help of others in recovery, the grace of God and steadfastly working the 12 Steps. He sponsored hundreds of those afflicted with addiction and touched countless others who crossed his path in the program. He thanks them all for having helped him stay in recovery.
George was born in Perryton, Texas on January 24, 1928 to George and Inez Pletcher. He outlived all of his brothers and sisters, except his baby brother Danny. George is also survived by his darling wife of 71 years, Claudine, and their 8 Children: Tony (Margaret), Nettie (Monty), Sissy (George), Tim (Gina), Lisa (Randy), Peter (Jef), Phil (Emelie), and Matt (Mary). He leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
The Pletcher family wants to especially thank Marlene Galdamez and Doris Schmidgall for their kind and selfless care and love for George during his long battle with dementia. We could always see from his expressions that he recognized you and the kindness you gave him. The Pletcher family would also like to thank Crossroads hospice nurse Courtney, nurses aid Latoya, and Dr. Lee.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston, TX 77024 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A reception follows the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his name to the Holy Name Retreat Center, Houston or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019