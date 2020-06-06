George E. Rimmer
1933-2020
George Edward Rimmer, 86, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1933, in Galveston, Texas to Ernestine Perez and William Henry Rimmer. George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patsy (Palacios) Rimmer; three children, Debra Rimmer-Mayorga, Patsy Gregson, and William H. Rimmer; and grandson, Seth Jordon Stasney; son-in-laws, Gustavo Mayorga and Karl Gregson. George was an avid Astros fan and loved to talk about days when he played baseball. A veteran, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is loved and will be dearly missed by all who regarded George as a good man. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pasadena Animal Shelter or the Alzheimer's Association. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Forest Park East Chapel. Family will receive friends for viewing from 3pm until service time, which will begin at 5pm. Private interment services will be held at Houston National Cemetery. A memorial page is available at www.forestparkeast-fhc.com or 281-332-3111.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.