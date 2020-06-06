George Rimmer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George E. Rimmer
1933-2020
George Edward Rimmer, 86, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1933, in Galveston, Texas to Ernestine Perez and William Henry Rimmer. George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patsy (Palacios) Rimmer; three children, Debra Rimmer-Mayorga, Patsy Gregson, and William H. Rimmer; and grandson, Seth Jordon Stasney; son-in-laws, Gustavo Mayorga and Karl Gregson. George was an avid Astros fan and loved to talk about days when he played baseball. A veteran, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is loved and will be dearly missed by all who regarded George as a good man. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pasadena Animal Shelter or the Alzheimer's Association. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Forest Park East Chapel. Family will receive friends for viewing from 3pm until service time, which will begin at 5pm. Private interment services will be held at Houston National Cemetery. A memorial page is available at www.forestparkeast-fhc.com or 281-332-3111.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
2813323111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved