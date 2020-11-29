George Sechelski1926-2020George Sechelski, born February 27, 1926 passed away on Tuesday the 24th of November. George retired as a switchman after 42 years of service with the Port Terminal RR Association. If you ever met George, he made an impression on you. His personality and sense of humor was not easily forgotten .George was preceded in death by his wife Maxine Sechelski, son Billy Sechelski, grandson Bradley Barron. Mother and father Louis and Agnes Sechelski, brother and sister in law, Bill and Helen Sechelski .He leaves to cherish his memories four daughters; Gloria Phillips, Jackie (Dink), Rosemary (Mike), Patricia and one sister Margaret Durand . 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He also leaves a special friend Betty Brautigam.The family would also like to send a special thank you to Christina and her staff at Lady Bird Senior Care Home.A visitation is scheduled for Monday the 30th from 5pm to 9pm, with a rosary at 7pm, at Forest Park Lawndale. Funeral services will be at 10am Tuesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church.