George Sechelski
George Sechelski
1926-2020
George Sechelski, born February 27, 1926 passed away on Tuesday the 24th of November. George retired as a switchman after 42 years of service with the Port Terminal RR Association. If you ever met George, he made an impression on you. His personality and sense of humor was not easily forgotten .
George was preceded in death by his wife Maxine Sechelski, son Billy Sechelski, grandson Bradley Barron. Mother and father Louis and Agnes Sechelski, brother and sister in law, Bill and Helen Sechelski .
He leaves to cherish his memories four daughters; Gloria Phillips, Jackie (Dink), Rosemary (Mike), Patricia and one sister Margaret Durand . 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He also leaves a special friend Betty Brautigam.
The family would also like to send a special thank you to Christina and her staff at Lady Bird Senior Care Home.
A visitation is scheduled for Monday the 30th from 5pm to 9pm, with a rosary at 7pm, at Forest Park Lawndale. Funeral services will be at 10am Tuesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
NOV
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
