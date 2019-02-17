Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
George Seynaeve
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery
George Ray Seynaeve
1953-2019
George Ray Seynaeve was born on June 16, 1953 and passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was a native Houstonian and lived his later years in the Spring Branch community. He spent many years in Jamaica Beach, Texas where he made many friends that grew up together that share a special bond. He loved hunting, fishing, surfing, the beach, watching sports and being out in the country. George attended Spring Branch High School graduating in 1971 and went to the University of Houston. George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Billie Faye Seynaeve, who passed away in 2003. He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Barbara and his loving dog Wiggles. Also his sister Kaye Seynaeve Tynan, husband Tom Tynan, his brother Kenneth Seynaeve, his wife Mary, nephew Justin Seynaeve, his wife Allison and their son Luke, nephew Travis Seynaeve, his wife Erin and their daughter Daphne, plus many cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Frwy. Houston, TX 77079. Visitation from10:00 – 11:00 A.M. followed by the funeral service at 11:00, interment at the cemetery and reception immediately afterwards at Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 5355 Jamaica Beach, TX 77554. jamaicabeachfiredept.us
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
