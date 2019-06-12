George Speer

1946-2019

George Speer died on June 5, 2019. George hailed originally from the small town of Miami, Oklahoma, whose most famous landmark was the world's largest tire plant. George attended grade school in Oklahoma, sneaking in early at age 5 to Catholic School, where he clashed early and often with the very strict Catholic nuns.

The Speer family did not have much but managed to get by. George drove the family car, a 1954 Ford 2 door coupe, which his Dad had bought second hand. George graduated from Miami High School in 1964, proudly in the bottom 50% of his class. After two years at NEO A&M Junior College, George moved on to the University of Oklahoma (OU) but lasted only one year due to drinking beer, going broke, and not studying. In 1967, George moved back to Tulsa for a year to work as a Tulsa Oklahoma police officer, night manager of a convenience store, and to attend the University of Tulsa, where he graduated in 1969.

George moved to Houston in 1971, where he spent his career selling investments, working in real estate, building houses, and owning several small businesses.

After retiring in 2007, George returned to Houston Community College to obtain a Paramedic certification. He spent his final years providing care in the emergency room to the sick and needy at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital, which may have been the happiest years of his life. It was there George learned the true value and gifts of giving back and love of his fellow man. Thanks Melanie, Andy, Jay, Jerry, Alex, Kelsea and all his great friends at Memorial Hermann.

George's proudest accomplishment was marrying Susan Lacy in October 1988 and fathering three wonderful and accomplished children, Sam, Charlie, and Sofie. They were the loves of his life. George always said he was most thankful his children got their intellect from their mother and their behavior from him. After being a lifelong non-practicing Methodist, George was accepted into the Catholic Church which he often said was the greatest thing that ever happened to him. One of his greatest joys was to pray the Rosary with anyone who would join him.

Many thanks to Dr. Shi-Ming Tu, Joma Uthup, NP, and Stacy, RN, from MD Anderson Cancer Center, who provided great, compassionate care these last 5-6 years.

Also, last but not least, thanks to his friends Dr. Bob, Bill W., and all his sober friends these past 29 years.

It's been a great ride. Thanks for your friendship and love. Here I come Jesus. Wardogs 1964, Boomer Sooner.

Rosary and Visitation: Thursday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. Pat H. Foley Funeral Home 1200 W. 34th St. Houston TX

Funeral Mass: Friday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St., Houston. Reception to follow.

Please remember that black was George's least favorite clothing color.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Strake Jesuit College Preparatory: Crusader Fund will be greatly appreciated. Published in Houston Chronicle from June 12 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary