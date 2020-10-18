George Stein

George Lewis Stein

1941-2020

George Lewis Stein, age 78, of Houston, Texas passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020. George was born December 14, 1941 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

George attended Roy Miller High School of Corpus Christi, TX. He enjoyed hunting, laughing, joking, telling stories, and friends/family. He was owner of Night Train Luggage in Houston, TX with his wife. During his time in the Army USAR, he earned the Expert Badge in Rifle. He was a Life member of the Houston Livestock Stock Show and Rodeo and an exhibitor there for twenty years.

George is preceded in death by his parents; George John Stein, Sr., Margurie "Margaret" Bayless and Hazel Lee Stein, stepsister; Jeri Granham, stepbrother; Jay R. Porter.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Lewis Stein - Houston, TX, son; John Berry Stein - Magnolia,TX, daughter; Latricia Gail Smith and husband Shawn Clayton Smith - Allen, TX, brother; Russell William Stein and wife Jeannie Stein - Houston, TX, sister; Darlene Chandler Bassett and husband Steve Bassett - Placitas, NM, grandchildren; Syrenah Reyneah Stein - Plano, TX, Kyle Clayton Smith and Austin Calvin Smith - Allen, TX, nephew; Stephen Poco Stein and wife Betsy Stein - Bourne,TX, and niece; Shana Stein and husband Anthony Maranville - Los Angeles, CA, great-niece; Clara, great-nephew; Eli, sister-in-law; Anna Bonner - Cypress,TX, and brother-in-law; Danny Lewis and wife Elaine - Hawkins,TX .

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, there will be a viewing at 10:00 and service at 11:00 at Christ Community Church C3 at 1303 Sherwood Forest Street, Houston, TX 77043. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo or The 100 Club of Houston in his name.



