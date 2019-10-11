Home

FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
George Stredic
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
3407 Bellfort Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
3407 Bellfort Street
George Stredic


1928 - 2019
George Stredic Obituary
GEORGE P. STREDIC
1928-2019
George P. Stredic was born on April 4, 1928 in Pledger, Texas to Eugene Stredic and Alneater Williams. He passed away on October 5, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Stredic will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church ~ 3407 Bellfort Street. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment- Houston National Cemetery (gate-time Monday 10/14/2019 @ 1:00p.m.).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
