|
|
GEORGE P. STREDIC
1928-2019
George P. Stredic was born on April 4, 1928 in Pledger, Texas to Eugene Stredic and Alneater Williams. He passed away on October 5, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Stredic will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church ~ 3407 Bellfort Street. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment- Houston National Cemetery (gate-time Monday 10/14/2019 @ 1:00p.m.).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019