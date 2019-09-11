|
|
George Lawrence Trosclair
1932-2019
George Lawrence Trosclair was born September 29, 1932, to Adele Flick and Presly John Trosclair in Shreveport, Louisiana. He passed away one month shy of his 87th birthday, on August 29, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loving family.
George grew up in New Orleans and attended St. Aloysius high school and Tulane University before accepting a position with Texaco. He joined the Marines in 1951 and served during the Korean conflict, until 1954.
He met Lorraine Cuber, his Rainey, while on furlough from the Marines, and they were married on January 17, 1959. They raised two children, Greg and Kay, and had sixty beautiful years together.
George worked at Texaco for 38 years, which took the family from New Orleans to Houston, Los Angeles, Richmond, VA, and back to Houston. After teaching RCIA classes in his local parish, George was encouraged to enter the diaconate and he was ordained deacon in the Roman Catholic Church on May 9, 1987. For 32 years he faithfully served many parishes, the last being Prince of Peace. George provided counseling, comfort, and spiritual direction to many, always offering an ear, a shoulder, and wise, frank counsel. For the last few years George and Lorraine volunteered regularly at the Mercy Center, Prince of Peace's charitable assistance arm.
He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Adele Hodges and Myrtle Paganini, and brother P.J. Trosclair.
George is survived by loving wife, Lorraine, children Greg Trosclair (Caroline Jones) and Kay Montgomery (Rick); grandchildren Matt Montgomery and Holly Lovett, Laney and Blake Chatfield, Veronica and Wayne Hernandez, and Mason Montgomery; great-grandchildren Evren and Elijah Chatfield and Austin Hernandez. He is also survived by Gloria Cuber Ruth and Shirley Trosclair, as well as by many nieces, nephews, mentees, and friends.
Services at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Texas 77070. Vigil, September 13, 6:30-8 p.m. Funeral Mass, September 14, 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Prince of Peace Mercy Center: 281-469-2687, https://pophouston.org/mercyministry or https://pophouston.org/give.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019