George W. Berko

1946-2019

George W. Berko, 72, was born on August 1, 1946 in Glen Head, New York to George G. and Eunice Joan Berko (both deceased). Attended schools in the Glen Head area including St. Paul's School in Garden City. Received varsity letters in Football, Wrestling and Baseball. Attended college at Brown University in Rhode Island, returning to CW Post at LIU to receive Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Married to Susan Crouse for 20 years until his divorce in 1989. Received his CPA and began work for Arthur Anderson in NYC. Specialized in the oil and gas industry where he remained until his retirement in 2014. Majority of his career was spent working for several companies (Universe Gas & Oil, Golden Eagle Indonesia, Unimar Company, Virginia Indonesia Company and Virginia International Company) who held working interests in a production sharing contract in East Kalimantan, Indonesia for the production and development of liquefied natural gas. Moved in 1990 from New York to Houston, Texas as VP Finance for Ultramar Oil & Gas. Returned to work in 1992 for Unimar Company, including working directly for the Operator of the PSC. Following that, transferred to Caracas, Venezuela for several years as VP Finance of Ultramar's interest in the Dacion Field. Ended his career in oil and gas with Transworld Oil USA. George was an avid scuba diver, loved radio control model airplanes and was an antique firearms enthusiast. He had a lifelong passion for hot rods, owning many muscle cars and Corvettes. He was well known for his acerbic wit and sardonic sense of humor. George leaves behind many dear friends in the Houston and New York areas, one goddaughter Amanda Rynd, and his "second mom" Edwina. His funeral service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Road, Houston at 11AM on Saturday, June 29th, 2019. "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away". Revelation 21:4 Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary