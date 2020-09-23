1/1
George Wilshusen
1931 - 2020
George Herbert Wilshusen
1931-2020
George Herbert Wilshusen, 89, passed away peacefully at home in Houston, Texas on September 16, 2020.
Upon graduation from Jeff Davis High School, George attended Texas A&M University and then went on to receive a Mechanical Engineering Degree from The University of Houston. After graduating college, he worked for several companies and then formed and owned his own manufacturing representative company in the Electrical Utility Industry for 45 years.
George was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, William (Billy) and John Wilshusen; sister-in-law, JoAnne Wilshusen and his son, Mark Wilshusen.He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joan Elizabeth Wilshusen; sons David (Amy) and Richard (Edna); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Waltrip Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday in the Waltrip Chapel. Interment, Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Waltrip Funeral Directors
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Waltrip Funeral Directors
Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
7134652525
