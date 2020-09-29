George Wyndham Smith, resident of Houston, passed away on Friday, the 28th of August 2020, at the age of 78. Wyndham was born on the 23rd of February 1942 in Galveston, Texas, to George Washington Smith III and Mary Elizabeth Duffy Smith.
Wyndham grew up in Houston, and had many fond memories of his time at St. Thomas High School where he varsity lettered on the golf team. He graduated from St. Thomas in 1960, and then attended college at The University of Texas at Austin. He started working with Temple Industries in Houston before moving into a commercial real estate practice with the Vantage Companies. He left Vantage as a Senior Vice President in 1993 to start a commercial locksmithing business, SWG Services. He steadfastly refused to retire and continued to work until his passing.
Wyndham was an avid golfer and regularly competed in tournaments in the Greater Houston area oftentimes winning the award for the longest drive. He had a passion for 1955-1957 Ford Thunderbirds and was a member of the Classic Thunderbird Club of Houston. When he wasn't following UT sports, he greatly enjoyed attending car shows and social events with his family and friends to share his love of his restored 1957 T-Bird. Wyndham was very outgoing, easily made friends, and had a great love of life.
Wyndham was particularly proud of his many years of community service with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He was a HLS&R life member and earned a Lifetime Committeeman Badge after his many years of service, including positions as the Chairman of the Skybox Corral Club and a member of the Grand Entry Committee. Through the HLS&R Wyndham built not only a professional network, but a group of life-long friends.
He will be sorely missed by his wife of fifty-one years, Nancy Ann Hoeflich Smith; and their sons, G. Wyndham Smith, Jr. (Kristin), Geoffrey W. Smith (Shannon), and Gregory W. Smith (Carolyn). Grandchildren, Deirdre, Griffin, Gillian, Caitlyn, Trey, Gwendolyn, Corbin, and Harris Smith. His brother, Gavin Harris Smith and sister-in-law, Stephanie; and his nieces, Christy and Lindsay. His extended family and vast network of friends all knew the depth of his love for each and every one of them. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Mary Lib.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 4th of September, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at seven o'clock.
A private Mass of Christian Burial is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 5th of September. Guests are invited to view the service via Facebook Live stream. Direct access to this virtual event may be accessed on the event listing on his page at GeoHLewis.com
by selecting that "Join Livestream."
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Wyndham's memory may be directed to St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX, 77007; or to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 3 NRG Park, Houston, TX, 77054.
