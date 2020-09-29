1/
George Wyndham Smith
1942 - 2020
George Wyndham Smith, resident of Houston, passed away on Friday, the 28th of August 2020, at the age of 78. Wyndham was born on the 23rd of February 1942 in Galveston, Texas, to George Washington Smith III and Mary Elizabeth Duffy Smith.

Wyndham grew up in Houston, and had many fond memories of his time at St. Thomas High School where he varsity lettered on the golf team. He graduated from St. Thomas in 1960, and then attended college at The University of Texas at Austin. He started working with Temple Industries in Houston before moving into a commercial real estate practice with the Vantage Companies. He left Vantage as a Senior Vice President in 1993 to start a commercial locksmithing business, SWG Services. He steadfastly refused to retire and continued to work until his passing.

Wyndham was an avid golfer and regularly competed in tournaments in the Greater Houston area oftentimes winning the award for the longest drive. He had a passion for 1955-1957 Ford Thunderbirds and was a member of the Classic Thunderbird Club of Houston. When he wasn't following UT sports, he greatly enjoyed attending car shows and social events with his family and friends to share his love of his restored 1957 T-Bird. Wyndham was very outgoing, easily made friends, and had a great love of life.

Wyndham was particularly proud of his many years of community service with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He was a HLS&R life member and earned a Lifetime Committeeman Badge after his many years of service, including positions as the Chairman of the Skybox Corral Club and a member of the Grand Entry Committee. Through the HLS&R Wyndham built not only a professional network, but a group of life-long friends.

He will be sorely missed by his wife of fifty-one years, Nancy Ann Hoeflich Smith; and their sons, G. Wyndham Smith, Jr. (Kristin), Geoffrey W. Smith (Shannon), and Gregory W. Smith (Carolyn). Grandchildren, Deirdre, Griffin, Gillian, Caitlyn, Trey, Gwendolyn, Corbin, and Harris Smith. His brother, Gavin Harris Smith and sister-in-law, Stephanie; and his nieces, Christy and Lindsay. His extended family and vast network of friends all knew the depth of his love for each and every one of them. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Mary Lib.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 4th of September, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at seven o'clock.

A private Mass of Christian Burial is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 5th of September. Guests are invited to view the service via Facebook Live stream. Direct access to this virtual event may be accessed on the event listing on his page at GeoHLewis.com by selecting that "Join Livestream."

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Wyndham's memory may be directed to St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX, 77007; or to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 3 NRG Park, Houston, TX, 77054.

Please visit Mr. Smith's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
Dearest Giggy and family,

Sending prayers,comfort and condolences to the entire family. Matt’s father was one of my Dad’s best friends and we all grew up as children a block away from each other in Briargrove with such great memories. Those memories will last forever and so thankful you all have had such a blessed life together.

With love,
Frances Evans Rogers
Frances Evans Rogers
Friend
September 1, 2020
Cardon and I were neighbors in Briargrove with Giggy and Matt. Our kids ruled the street! I Have the
Greatest memory of our children performing a beautiful wedding in our backyard. Parents and grandparents, neighbors and relatives were invited to the wedding. Hall and Annie got MARRIED and they were five maybe? Anyway that is such an awesome memory of us all ! Matt was a terrific neighbor and such a Gentlemen. Whenever we were together I always felt a sense of calm when I was with him. Giggy, I love you and we are praying.
nancy gerner
Friend
September 1, 2020
His presence was enormous.
His voice was powerful.
His laughter was warm and gentle.
His guidance was sincere.

Mr. T, thank you for being a father figure to myself and accepting Ashley from day one and treating her like a daughter. We thank you for sharing your greatest gifts with us, your children. I am so blessed to call both Will and Hall two of my best-friends. As teenagers we went on many trips as a family and you always treated me as one of your boys while we created countless of fun memories filled with laughter and good times.

I am so thankful for you presence Mr.T, and appreciate you and Giggy opening up your home to me. I spent many of my most cherished moments being included in your family! Words cannot explain how much I cherished Mr.T for being a solid mentor and a powerful example of a family man. I always looked forward to your open arms at Kinkaid weddings and other events post high school. I will never forget checking our wedding registry and realizing that you and Giggy had purchased half the items; but that’s who you were and will always be my Kinkaid DAD!

Will & Hall you are our brothers and I want you to know I thank you guys for being two of my sincerest friends. Ellen it has always been a known fact that I am and will always be your favorite big brother, and Giggy thank you for sharing Mr.T with me - you have always been one of my guiding lights. The world will miss his enormous presence but thank God we all got a piece of that to carry out his legacy. May our prayers and love reach you all during this difficult time.

Ashley and Anthony Harrison
Anthony Harrison
Friend
September 1, 2020
I met Matt at the family farm. He was always busy working on projects or driving the tractor. He was never too busy though to stop and say hello and exchange pleasantries. He occasionally took time off from his work to play with his dogs or to go dewberry picking with Giggy. He will be greatly missed. My deepest condolences and prayers go to the family.
Sonya Gasdia
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
August 31, 2020
My friendship with Matt grew out of a 15 year work relationship. He was always a pleasure to be with. I'll miss lunch with him at Beck's Prime in Memorial Park for sure. Our prayers will be with Giggy and the family.
Ray McCloskey
Friend
August 31, 2020
I first really got to know Matt when we traveled together to console and try to help the widow of a young friend of ours. That was the beginning of my understanding of Matt as a deeply decent man.

Matt was invariably kind to me, and every conversation I had with him contained laughter.

I was lucky enough to take a couple of long drives with him to the Mansfield Club, stopping without fail at the faintly frightening taco stand across from the H.E.B. in Falfurrias, or the indescribable hamburger joint he found outside of Woodsboro.

To the Thanheisers, I am truly sorry you lost Matt. You are in my prayers.
Tom Harrigan
Friend
August 31, 2020
Matt was my wingman on the offensive line at Briargrove Elementary . He has always downplayed his help in the Emerson game where we actually got scored on the only time in two years . We had wonderful times at the Brookshire Ranch with many others. I as one will dearly miss my long long friendship with Matt. Gigi and your kids , please know that Matt will always be remembered by those of us really know Matt that he is and has always been a Very special person !! God Bless you all. !
W. Lee Hood
Lee Hood
August 31, 2020
Matt, thank you for your earthly friendship and the great memories we all shared during the Kinkaid and POLL days. Rest In Peace. Giggy, you and your family are in our prayers, may God Bless and comfort y’all now and forever.
Stephen Reckling Family
Friend
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020
He was a gentle giant, and a kind and good man. You could see it in his eyes, and in his handshake or hug. He will be greatly missed.
Pam and Bill Sengelmann
Friend
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020
Matt's as fine a man as anyone could ever know. Always a gentlemen and well thought of by all.
God Bless his family.
Tim Taylor
Coworker
