His presence was enormous.

His voice was powerful.

His laughter was warm and gentle.

His guidance was sincere.



Mr. T, thank you for being a father figure to myself and accepting Ashley from day one and treating her like a daughter. We thank you for sharing your greatest gifts with us, your children. I am so blessed to call both Will and Hall two of my best-friends. As teenagers we went on many trips as a family and you always treated me as one of your boys while we created countless of fun memories filled with laughter and good times.



I am so thankful for you presence Mr.T, and appreciate you and Giggy opening up your home to me. I spent many of my most cherished moments being included in your family! Words cannot explain how much I cherished Mr.T for being a solid mentor and a powerful example of a family man. I always looked forward to your open arms at Kinkaid weddings and other events post high school. I will never forget checking our wedding registry and realizing that you and Giggy had purchased half the items; but that’s who you were and will always be my Kinkaid DAD!



Will & Hall you are our brothers and I want you to know I thank you guys for being two of my sincerest friends. Ellen it has always been a known fact that I am and will always be your favorite big brother, and Giggy thank you for sharing Mr.T with me - you have always been one of my guiding lights. The world will miss his enormous presence but thank God we all got a piece of that to carry out his legacy. May our prayers and love reach you all during this difficult time.



Ashley and Anthony Harrison



