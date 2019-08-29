|
|
George N. Zuckero
1937-2019
George Nicholas Zuckero, beloved husband, loving father and adoring grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the age of 81. He was surrounded by his devoted family.
George was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, Texas, on October 18, 1937, to Nicholas Lawrence Zuckero and Phillipine Cuccerre Zuckero. George was the eldest of three siblings, all raised to value their Sicilian heritage. He attended Christ the King Parochial School and graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1956. He served in the Army and Army National Guard for eight years, and during this time, he attended the University of Houston, graduating with a bachelor's degree in business in 1964.
In 1967, he met the love of his life, Damiana Garza, while they were both members of the Catholic Alumni Club. It was love at first sight, and they married on June 30, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Houston. They recently celebrated their fifty-first year of marriage.
George's Catholic faith was the cornerstone of his life. He believed in working tirelessly for social justice and was a founding member of The Metropolitan Organization in Houston. He attended Assumption Catholic Church for more than 50 years, where he served on the Finance Council, Pastoral Council, as Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Engaged couples' sponsor, on the Church Renovation Committee and was Bazaar Co-chair. George was also a long-standing member and three-term President of the Sacred Heart Society of Little York, an organization which his dear grandfather, Dominick Cuccerre, and other Sicilian immigrants, founded.
George spent the majority of his professional career working at Sullivan Transfer Company (The Freeman Company) and retired as General Manager after 31 years of service, where he made lifelong friendships.
George and Damiana loved to travel around the world, especially on cruises, pilgrimages and special trips to Sicily to visit his family.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Phillipine. He is survived by his loving wife, Damiana Garza Zuckero; faithful daughters, Paula Marie Zuckero Raska and Camilla Anne Zuckero; devoted son-in-law, Steven Anthony Raska; adoring grandchildren, Alexandra Nicole Raska, Kathryn Marie Raska, Phillip Anthony Raska, Sebastian George Triola and Frank (Frankie) Nicholas Triola; younger sister, Mary Rose McGowen (Edward McGowen); younger brother, Dominic Joseph (D.J.) Zuckero (Sharon Zuckero); aunt, Christine Beasley; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers: Phillip Raska, Sebastian Triola, Nicholas McGowen, Greg McGowen, Jones T. Robertson III, Steve Garza, David Luna and Mark Gabriel Luna.
Honorary Pallbearers: Frankie Triola, Andrew Joseph (A.J.) Garney, John Flores, John Graff, James Roberts, Ed Symczak, Aristeo Herrera, Bill Garza, Robert Garza, John Garza, Gene Garza, Rudy Garza and Jorge Garza.
George will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
There will be visitation at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home (13102 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77060) on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. rosary recited by members of The Sacred Heart Society. George will be honored at a Catholic Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, con-celebrated by Somascan priests, Father Italo Dell'Oro, C.R.S. and Father Albert Zanatta, C.R.S., followed by a graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery at 8022 Airline Drive. A reception will be held at Assumption Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m., following the burial, for all family and friends, to celebrate George's wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either The Saint Vincent De Paul Society of Assumption Church (901 Rose Lane, Houston, TX, 77037, Attn: Susan Braden), Assumption Catholic Church (901 Rose Lane, Houston, TX, 77037) or Casa Juan Diego (P. O. Box 70113, Houston, TX, 77270).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019