George N. Zuckero
1937-2019
George Nicholas Zuckero, beloved husband, loving father and adoring grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the age of 81. He was surrounded by his devoted family.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas Lawrence Zuckero and Phillipine Cuccerre Zuckero. He is survived by his loving wife, Damiana Garza Zuckero; faithful daughters, Paula Marie Zuckero Raska and Camilla Anne Zuckero; devoted son-in-law, Steven Anthony Raska; adoring grandchildren, Alexandra Nicole Raska, Kathryn Marie Raska, Phillip Anthony Raska, Sebastian George Triola and Frank (Frankie) Nicholas Triola; younger sister, Mary Rose McGowen (Edward McGowen); younger brother, Dominic Joseph (D.J.) Zuckero (Sharon Zuckero); aunt, Christine Beasley; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
George will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
There will be visitation at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home (13102 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77060) on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. rosary recited by members of The Sacred Heart Society. George will be honored at a Catholic Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, con-celebrated by Somascan priests, Father Italo Dell'Oro, C.R.S. and Father Albert Zanatta, C.R.S., followed by a graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery at 8022 Airline Drive. A reception will be held at Assumption Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m., following the burial, for all family and friends, to celebrate George's wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either The Saint Vincent De Paul Society of Assumption Church (901 Rose Lane, Houston, TX, 77037, Attn: Susan Braden), Assumption Catholic Church (901 Rose Lane, Houston, TX, 77037) or Casa Juan Diego (P. O. Box 70113, Houston, TX, 77270).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019