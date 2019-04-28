Georgette V.

Markussen Lunz

1935-2019

Georgette V. Markussen Lunz, 83, of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Georgette was born, to Ann and George Makussen, October 29, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated from Bayview HS and U of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and received her Masters at U of H Clear Lake. Her 55-year teaching career began at Grace Lutheran School, Queens, NY.

She met her husband, Bob Lunz, at a Teacher's Conference in the Poconos, Pennsylvania, they married in 1961. She then taught EI-HS at Our Savior Lutheran School in the Bronx, NY.

The family moved to Friendswood, Texas in 1976. Georgette taught at Zion Lutheran, Pasadena, South Houston Elementary and Lutheran South Academy Houston. Teaching was her passion and she spent 55 years coaching the lives of her numerous students. After she retired, she was a partner at Bob's Emporium, making many friends in the world of Antiques.

Georgette is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Lunz; sons, Steven Lunz, Richard Lunz and wife Wendy; sisters, Diane Mueller, Christine Walch and husband Jim; grandchildren, Blane Lunz, Nicholas Lunz, Lauren Lunz, Shelby Lunz, Zachary and Jose Lunz, Zephan and Brooke Lunz, Zebesian Lunz and one great-grandchild Ember Lunz.

The family would like to thank all the staff at UTMB and particularly Doris Cox, a friend and caregiver.

Graveside service will be held in her honor on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. The Rev. Ralph Hobratschk of Hope Lutheran Church will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers please give to a .

Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019