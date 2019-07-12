Georgia Mae Preston Daniels

1950-2019

Georgia Mae Preston Daniels, 68, died in Houston, Texas after a long battle with cancer on (Tuesday) July 2, 2019. The eighth child of twelve siblings, Georgia was a kind, loving, generous, wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She married the love of her life, James Earl Daniels on February 13, 1988. They celebrated more than 51 years of a beautiful life together.

Georgia was an entrepreneur of BP in the Weeds Salon for more than 14 years and was a Master Designer for over twenty-five years before joining the family of Walmart Stores. She died surrounded by her husband, children, mother and siblings because God called her home from earth's labor to heaven's reward.

The family will receive visitors for the Wake Services at Lyons Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 3215 Lyons Avenue, Houston, Texas 77020 on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6pm to 9 pm. A funeral will be held at Lyons Unity Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am with Dr. William A. Jordan, Pastor/Officiating, Interment in Houston Memorial Gardens. The Family will gather for a Repast immediately following the Interment at the Third Ward Multi-Service Center, 3611 Ennis, Houston, Texas 77004.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, therapists and staff at Methodist Hospital, Oncologist Consultants, and Harbor of Hospice Center for their professional and compassionate care. In addition, we want to sincerely thank the countless friends who have enriched her life over the years. There are truly too many to count. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 12, 2019