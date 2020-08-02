Georgia Ennis

Georgia E. Ennis1931-2020Georgia Gene Gilmore Ennis passed from this life on July 27, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1931 in Conroe, Texas. Preceded in death by her husband Allen Carl Ennis, mother; Ollie Laird Gilmore Biggs, father; Eugene Kidd Gilmore, sister; Virginia Petry Duff, and grandsons Crew Ginn and the Hendrix twins.Georgia is survived by her five children; Fred Thompson, Jr (Stephanie), Roy Thompson (Jodie), Ollie Ginn (AR), Renee Hendrix (Richard) and Tina Hall (Mike).Georgia also had 3 step-children Carla, Kelly, and Allen Jr.Georgia was very active in her grandchildren's lives and loved them all. Tiffany, Mandy, Brian, Chris, Zachary, Cameron, Ross, Cody, Kirby, Julie and Blue. She is also survived by many great grandchildren nieces and nephews.Georgia was a member of Lindale Baptist Church for many years. When she moved to Waller, Texas she became a member of Fellowship at Fieldstore Church. For many years she drove a private school bus and carried many children to school. Our hearts are saddened by losing her but we know she is in a much better place with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ