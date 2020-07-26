Georgia Lee Iocco

1944-2020

Georgia Lee Iocco 75, of Missouri City, Texas passed away on July 8, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's for more than 10 years. She was at home with her loving husband Mark.

Georgia was born October 18, 1944 in Kennewick, Washington, to her parents William and Betty McDermed who preceded her in death.

As a young woman, she lived in Topeka, Kansas, Washington, Kansas, Bentley, Kansas and Derby, Kansas before moving to Emporia to attend Emporia State College.

She was married to Ray Iocco in 1965 and they moved to Rochester, New York, where she attended college and received her degree in Nuclear Medicine from the University of Rochester. Their union brought two treasured sons, and this family eventually moved to Houston, Texas in 1980.

She worked at St. Luke's Episcopal hospital in Houston, Texas for several years as Assistant Supervisor in the Nuclear Medicine Department until retiring.

Georgia loved to sew, enjoyed listening to music, dancing, eating out, and most of all spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and generous person who was always helping others.

Preceding her in death were her husband Ray, her parents William and Betty, and her brother Paul McDermed.

Georgia is survived by her husband Mark Blankenship in Missouri City, Texas, her son Todd Iocco and his wife Denise Eppes Iocco with granddaughter April Iocco Maly, great-grandson Thomas Maly and grandson Bryant Iocco in Pearland, Texas; her son Shawn Iocco and his wife Cathy Bonetati Iocco with granddaughters Dakota Iocco and Scout Iocco in Sugar Land, Texas. Her nieces Ali McDermed in Topeka, Kansas and Michelle Beavers in Lawrence, Kansas; her great-nephew Hayden Beavers and sister-in-law Diane McDermed in Topeka, Kansas.

Georgia was a blessing and joy to all who knew her, a dedicated and loving mother to her cherished sons, and a beautiful, kind heart, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her in this world. Our sweet Georgia lives on now forever, in the glory of her Lord.

A memorial celebration of Georgia's life will be held at an upcoming date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store