Well Dad,

I hope you are getting in at least 18 holes of golf every day now, while Mom is playing bridge.

You both are dearly missed by the entire family, but we are all greatly relieved that neither of you are no longer in pain and suffering.

I have to say that I have never known a person who has been as strong as you, and fought as much as you have, following your stroke. Most people would have given up a long time ago. That is an inspiration to all of us!

You will always be remembered as very supportive and always there when we needed you!

I will miss talking to you on Father's Day (6-21-20) but you know I will certainly be thinking about you the entire day!

I will love you forever,

Jim





James Betts

Son