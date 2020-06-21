Gerald Betts
Gerald Betts (Jerry), 93, peacefully passed away at his home in Houston, TX on June 11, 2020. He was born in Dallas, TX on February 7, 1927 to E.C. Betts and Bessie Lena Palmore-Betts.
After graduating from Highland Park High School in Dallas, Jerry entered the U.S. Navy in 1945 and served as a sonar technician.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946, he attended Texas A&M University, and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Architectural Engineering.
In 1950, he started working for Phillips Petroleum Company (Bartlesville, OK), where he met the "love of his life", Shirley Myers. They married in 1953, and raised three children, James, Brandon and Steven.
In 1965, Jerry took a promotion job with Bethlehem Steel Co. and the family moved to Houston, TX. He worked for Bethlehem until his retirement in 1991.
Jerry stayed very active after retirement, which included being an avid golfer (he was a member at Pine Forest Country Club for many years), he and Shirley traveled extensively (with a close group of friends they jokingly nicknamed the "dirty dozen"), they devoted as much time as possible to their family, and when at home he spent endless hours working outside keeping his yard beautiful.
Jerry also volunteered support to several charities/services which included the local food bank, Habitat for Humanity, Community Patrol and various church functions. He also contributed donations to numerous charity organizations. He and Shirley were longtime members of Terrace United Methodist Church and Chapelwood United Methodist Church.
Jerry cherished his family and was always there to provide any support he could right to the very end. Jerry will be greatly missed by his immediate family and by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife Shirley who passed away on 5-9-2020. Surviving relatives of the immediate family include children James Betts, Las Vegas, NV, Brandon Betts and wife Carol, Edmonds, WA, and Steven Betts and wife Barbara, Houston, TX.
Grandchildren include Aron Betts, Phoenix, AZ, Derry Betts, wife Emily, and son Callum, Austin, TX, and Dillon Betts and wife, Alainah, Orcas Island ,WA.
The family has requested that , in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Chapelwood Foundation, in the name of Gerald Betts, at 1140 Green Bay St, Houston, Texas 77024 or at http://www.chapelwood.org/foundation.
Due to Covid-19, the family is unable to schedule memorial services at this time.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 20, 2020
I met Mr. Betts when I helped deliver The Acorn newsletter for our neighborhood. He was always friendly and kind. So sorry to hear of his passing. He was such a good neighbor and they don't make them like that anymore.
Kathy Smith
June 19, 2020
Taken at Eke's house
One of my favorite's taken at Eke's house
James Betts
Son
June 18, 2020
Well Dad,
I hope you are getting in at least 18 holes of golf every day now, while Mom is playing bridge.
You both are dearly missed by the entire family, but we are all greatly relieved that neither of you are no longer in pain and suffering.
I have to say that I have never known a person who has been as strong as you, and fought as much as you have, following your stroke. Most people would have given up a long time ago. That is an inspiration to all of us!
You will always be remembered as very supportive and always there when we needed you!
I will miss talking to you on Father's Day (6-21-20) but you know I will certainly be thinking about you the entire day!
I will love you forever,
Jim

James Betts
Son
