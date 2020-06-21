Gerald Betts
1927-2020
Gerald Betts (Jerry), 93, peacefully passed away at his home in Houston, TX on June 11, 2020. He was born in Dallas, TX on February 7, 1927 to E.C. Betts and Bessie Lena Palmore-Betts.
After graduating from Highland Park High School in Dallas, Jerry entered the U.S. Navy in 1945 and served as a sonar technician.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946, he attended Texas A&M University, and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Architectural Engineering.
In 1950, he started working for Phillips Petroleum Company (Bartlesville, OK), where he met the "love of his life", Shirley Myers. They married in 1953, and raised three children, James, Brandon and Steven.
In 1965, Jerry took a promotion job with Bethlehem Steel Co. and the family moved to Houston, TX. He worked for Bethlehem until his retirement in 1991.
Jerry stayed very active after retirement, which included being an avid golfer (he was a member at Pine Forest Country Club for many years), he and Shirley traveled extensively (with a close group of friends they jokingly nicknamed the "dirty dozen"), they devoted as much time as possible to their family, and when at home he spent endless hours working outside keeping his yard beautiful.
Jerry also volunteered support to several charities/services which included the local food bank, Habitat for Humanity, Community Patrol and various church functions. He also contributed donations to numerous charity organizations. He and Shirley were longtime members of Terrace United Methodist Church and Chapelwood United Methodist Church.
Jerry cherished his family and was always there to provide any support he could right to the very end. Jerry will be greatly missed by his immediate family and by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife Shirley who passed away on 5-9-2020. Surviving relatives of the immediate family include children James Betts, Las Vegas, NV, Brandon Betts and wife Carol, Edmonds, WA, and Steven Betts and wife Barbara, Houston, TX.
Grandchildren include Aron Betts, Phoenix, AZ, Derry Betts, wife Emily, and son Callum, Austin, TX, and Dillon Betts and wife, Alainah, Orcas Island ,WA.
The family has requested that , in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Chapelwood Foundation, in the name of Gerald Betts, at 1140 Green Bay St, Houston, Texas 77024 or at http://www.chapelwood.org/foundation.
Due to Covid-19, the family is unable to schedule memorial services at this time.
