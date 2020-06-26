Gerald P. Bodey, Sr., M.D.
1934-2020
Our dear husband, father and grandfather, Gerald Paul Bodey, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on June 22, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Gerald was born to Allen and Marie Bodey in Hazleton, Pennsylvania on May 22, 1934, and spent most of his childhood in Allentown/Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Lafayette College, married his childhood sweetheart Nancy, and together pursued their joint love of medicine at Johns Hopkins University. He worked at the National Cancer Institute before joining the faculty of the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in 1966, where he established the adult acute leukemia service, served as Chief of the Cancer Chemotherapy Branch in the Department of Developmental Therapeutics, founded the Section of Infectious Diseases, was appointed the first director of the Office of Protocol Research, and was Chairman of the Department of Medical Specialties until he semi-retired in 1995. He is author or co-author of more than 1,000 peer-reviewed papers, textbook chapters, and teaching aids. As an internationally recognized leukemia and infectious diseases expert, he had the opportunity to deliver invited lectures in all 50 states and nearly 40 countries around the world, inspiring his love for travel and photography.
He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Houston and The Woodlands United Methodist Church, with a special interest in global missions.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy, children Robin Sparwasser (Harry), Jerry Bodey (Kathy), Sharon Brantley (Jeff), seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Please see www.dignitymemorial.com for further details regarding funeral arrangements.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 26, 2020.