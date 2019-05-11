|
|
Gerald (Jerry) Evans
1940-2019
Gerald (Jerry) Evans, 78, died peacefully on May 8, 2019.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from six until eight o'clock in the evening on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston.
A memorial service will be held at one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the Chapel of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard in Houston.
A more detailed obituary will appear in this Sunday's edition of the Houston Chronicle.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 11, 2019