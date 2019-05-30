Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Eastgate Church
1707 CR 611
Dayton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Hilley


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Hilley Obituary
Gerald Payne Hilley
1936-2019
Gerald Payne Hilley, 82, entered eternal rest on May 27, 2019 in Willis, TX. He was born August 28, 1936 in Comanche, TX. Gerald was an amazing and loving husband, father, grandfather, pastor, and singer. For over 40 years, he served as senior pastor at Eastgate Church in Dayton, TX. One of his greatest memories was traveling around the world doing missionary work with his dear friend John Osteen. He served in the United States Air Force and for over 20 years he worked as an Air Traffic Controller. Gerald will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Gerald is preceded in death by his son: Gary Hilley and mother: Geneva Strickland. Left to cherish his loving memory, wife: Jeri Hilley; children: Terry Hilley & wife Kristy, Sandy Chatrou & husband Breck, Jeff Hackleman & wife Eilen; along with 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Brookside Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12pm at Eastgate Church, 1707 CR 611 Dayton, TX 77535. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park at 2:30pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now