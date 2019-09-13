|
Gerald Lee King
1932-2019
Gerald Lee King, age 87, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Dallas, TX. He was born August 11, 1932 in Bogata, TX. He graduated from Bogata High School in 1949. He played varsity football, basketball, & baseball. Gerald also boxed in the Golden Gloves and was a Champion in his weight division in Sulphur Springs, TX. He served in the United States Marine Corp 1949-1952, including the Korean War. He became a sergeant in the Anti-Tank Assault Squad of I Company (a rifle company), 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.
After returning home from Korea, Gerald earned his Accounting degree at Texas Tech. He went on to earn his Law degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Gerald practiced law for 50 years in the Houston area.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Julius L. Tobe ("Daddy Tobe"), Cora Willie Speir ("Mama Willie"), and sister Julia Fayette Clifton.
To cherish his memories, he leaves behind his sons Randy, with wife Kim, Danny, with wife Tanya, and Marty, with wife Michelle; sisters Patricia, with husband Harold Dean Mathena; Lynna Calverly; Cheryl Dye; and Karen Cloe; grandchildren Jessica, Kurt, with wife Sabrina, Halley, Derek, Sarah, and Cameron; great-grandsons, Ian and Wyatt; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the First Methodist Church located at 206 North Main in Bogata, Texas. Interment will follow at the Bogata Cemetery, Bro. Harold Mathena will officiate. Pallbearers are Randy King, Danny King, Marty King, Shannon Cloe, Chad Cloe and Mike Clifton. Honorary Pallbearers are Frank Stubblefield, Gary Nixon and Neil Rozell.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019