Gerald Lawrence Harris
1925-2020
Gerald Lawrence Harris, born on the 18th of January 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, the 15th of March 2020, at the age of 95. His final hours were spent under the caring hands of Houston Hospice.
As a pilot of a B24 bomber during the Pacific Theatre of World War II, Gerald flew 49 heroic missions and subsequently received numerous accommodations including the Purple Heart, Presidential Citation, Air Medal with 3 Oak Clusters, Bronze Star, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the American Campaign Medal.
Upon his return, he attended UCLA where he received his Bachelor's of Science, followed by a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He also later attended Case Western School of Law. Gerald eventually moved to Chicago where he began his career in the hospital industry and met his adoring wife, Kathy. They soon moved to Houston to continue his career as a Hospital Administrator at The Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. Upon leaving the Hospital, he moved into the private consulting sector. In his final years, Gerald enjoyed spending time at the HBU Bradshaw Wellness Center and various study groups at Congregation Beth Israel.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Sidelle Himmelstein and brother George Himmelstein. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Katherine and their two children, Jerry (Andrea) Malin and children Alex and Easton; Tracey (Scott) Gabel-Koehne and children Reagan Gabel and Roman Koehne; David (Sharon) Harris and children Neil (Astrid and son Oscar) and Laura; Cyndee Rae (Tony) Estrada; Ronald (Melinda) Harris; Kenneth (Mary) Harris and children Keith, Emma and Lizzy.
A memorial service is to be conducted at half-past eleven o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 18th of March, in the Gordon Chapel of Congregation Beth Israel, 5600 N. Braeswood Boulevard in Houston, where Rabbi David Lyon, Senior Rabbi, and Rabbi Adrienne P. Scott, Associate Rabbi, are to officiate. For those wishing to view the service via live streaming, please go to www.beth-israel.org and click on the livestream tab.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Congregation Beth Israel Memorial Garden in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in his name may be directed toward Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030 (http://www.houstonhospice.org/donate.aspx)
Birth is a beginning and death a destination;
But life is a journey, a sacred pilgrimage,
Made stage by stage...To life everlasting.
Please visit Mr. Harris' online tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020