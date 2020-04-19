Home

Gerald "Gerry" Selseth


1951 - 2020
Gerald "Gerry" Selseth Obituary
GERALD A SELSETH "Gerry"
1951-2020
GERRY SELSETH of Sugar Land Texas, was born on April 28, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota Died March 24, 2020 peacefully at home in Sugar Land, at the age of 68.
Survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jomae (Joey), daughter: Heidi (Rowdy) son: Travis (Ashley).
Grandchildren: Cameron, Katherine, Samantha, Clayton and Bailey. Brother: Tom (Marlene) Sisters:Cathy (Arden) and Mary (Pete), many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his parents; Vincent and Ethel Selseth.
Gerry was a graduate of Hopkins High School, class of 69. Gerry was so happy to return to MN for his 50th class reunion last summer, and annual "Raspberry Party".
Proud soldier, served in the US Army; Vietnam Veteran. Education: Dakota County Technical College, completed course in Cable TV. Retired from Time/Warner, (Comcast, Xfinity), as a line and field technician.
Gerry enjoyed living, working and playing in Texas. He and Joey raised their family there maintaining a beautiful home and gardens always with impeccable order and care. Gerry loved boating, camping, water skiing, snow skiing, swimming and traveling with his family.
Gerry will be sadly missed, but always remembered as a good guy, fun loving, and a friend to all. His common sense, optimistic smile, brilliant personality will live in our hearts forever.
Gerry fought Glioblastoma Multiforme Stage IV for 16 months he faced that journey with strength beyond comprehension and spoke of his hopes that they would soon find a cure. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Brain Tumor Association or the in his name.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Sugar Land, TX. Final interment at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
