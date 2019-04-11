Home

Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Congregation Emanu El Memorial Park
8341 Bissonnet
Houston, TX
Gerald Tashnek Obituary
Gerald Tashnek
1960-2019
Gerald Tashnek passed away on April 10, 2019 in Corpus Christi. He was a native Houstonian, born on August 4, 1960 to Arthur Tashnek, who predeceased him, and Isobel Tashnek, who survives him. Also surviving him are his children, David Tashnek and Natalie Tashnek, his brother, Ron Tashnek (Patricia), and sister, Nancy Mitchell (Paul), uncles Roy Tashnek and Manuel Palmer, and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Gerald will be fondly remembered by cousins from across Texas to Israel, along with the great friends he had in Houston and Corpus Christi. He always had a welcoming smile, warm greeting and story for us all.
Gerald was always hands on, a qualified EMT which included serving as part of Houston's Life Flight, and a skilled manager of work rehabilitating homes, including several of his own, and commercial projects. He took on life with gusto – following his passion for the wind and surf to move to Corpus Christi where he continued his lifelong love of surfing and fishing, and opened a branch of Kim Soo Karate. He was a 6th degree black belt and used his talents to teach discipline, respect and life skills to people from all walks of life. He particularly loved teaching students of all ages, from beginners to college students, and included law enforcement personnel among them. He also participated in promoting karate and attended exhibitions across Texas.
The funeral will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Congregation Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet, Houston, Texas. Donations may be made in Gerald's honor to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or through nationalmssociety.org, or to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
