Gerald "Gerry" Wayne Veazey1952-2020Gerald "Gerry" Wayne Veazey, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 4, 2020 from a collision on his bicycle in Santa Fe, New Mexico.Gerry was born July 8, 1952 in Houston, Texas to G.W. and Peggy Kuehn Veazey. He graduated from Westchester High School in 1970. Gerry attended Baylor University and earned his degree in Chemistry in 1976 before relocating to New Mexico to pursue a career as a Research and Development Engineer 4 at Los Alamos Laboratory. He was beloved and widely respected within the science community. Gerry's ingenuity, leadership and research solutions helped to resolve many national security challenges for more than 40 years.He truly had a heart of gold, possessed a great deal of empathy and was always reliable and supportive to those he knew. Gerry was the best listener and was able to consistently provide the best advice imaginable. He was the rock when times were difficult, had an amazing sense of humor and selflessly loved his family and friends. Gerry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.Gerry is survived by his wife, Susan Veazey; son, Christopher Veazey and wife, Rebecca; daughter, Melissa Veazey Brown and husband, Jeffrey; stepson, Jimmy La Pierre and wife, Amy; brother, David Veazey and wife, Nell; grandchildren, Taime Paez; Paris Pearson, Gavin Greer La Pierre, Brandon La Pierre, Zach La Pierre, Devin La Pierre, Westin La Pierre and Silas Veazey (due on December 24th); nephew, Ryan Veazey and wife, Stacey along with their two sons, Jaxon and Connor; nephew, Greg Veazey; and a host of other family and dear friends.A Memorial Service honoring Gerry will be scheduled at a later time by his family.