GERALD WALLING

1941-2019

October 18, 1941-

May 31, 2019

Gerald Walling of Houston, Texas passed away May 31, 2019 after a long battle with cancer in Pearland, Texas surrounded by family..He was born on October 18, 1941 to J.P. Walling and Faye Denson Walling.

A celebration of his life and viewing will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 from 3 P.M.-6 P.M. at Herrington Land of Memory Funeral Home in Palestine, Texas.

Gerald grew up in Palestine, Texas and attended Palestine High School. He moved to Houston, Texas where he was in the upholstery business for years. He was an avid hunter. He also enjoyed going to the lake and running his jet boats and competed in both boat racing and car racing..camping with his children, skiing both snow and on the water.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Janie Lowman, Patricia Wright; brothers Bennie Walling, Allan Walling and Pascal Walling.

He is survived by daughters Melinda Lorraine Douglass Atkins of Spring, Texas; Misty Walling of Houston, Texas; Melissa Denise Gibbs of Durango, Colorado and Melanie Lynette Bordet of Pearland, Texas and son Gerald Christopher Walling of Spring, Texas; son-in-law Augustin Bordet of Pearland, Texas.

His grandsons Corey Atkins of Spring, Texas; Dustin Wade Douglass and wife Emily of Spring, Texas; great randson Gabriel Bordet of Pearland, Texas;great granddaughter's Desiree Lorraine Bordet and Anneliese Bordet both of Pearland, Texas; great-grandson Elijah Douglass of Houston, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses for their care during this time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the or a charity of your choosing.