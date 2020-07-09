Geraldine Oakes Buell1927-2020Geraldine Oakes Buell passed on July 2, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas. Geraldine was 92 years old.Proceeded in death by Albert "Bert" Oakes and Lillian Oakes, parents; Jack Spurlock, husband; Phillip Marshman, husband; Robert Marshman, stepson; "Bert" Mayes, nephew.Survived by husband DA Buell, son Jack Spurlock Jr. and wife Jeanne Spurlock, granddaughter Kali Spurlock and husband Joe Hufford, great grandson Sylvester Hufford, grandson Seth Welch and wife Sasha Brown, great grandson Julian Welch, sister Melba Williams and husband John Williams, niece Leslie and husband Alan Schmitt, niece Pam Clark, niece Renee Mayes, daughter in law Leslie Marshman and numerous wonderful great nieces, great nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.Member and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church Pasadena and at South Houston Baptist church for many years. Volunteer at Bayshore Hospital for 16 years. Member of the Pasadena Community Club.Graduate of Pasadena High class of 1946. Attended University of Houston and Southwestern Business School, Worked 25 years clerical and secretarial at MW Kellogg and F.A. Callery.The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, July, 10, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Pasadena, 7500 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505; the funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM; with a burial to follow at SouthPark Memorial Cemetery, 1310 N. Main St., Pearland, Texas 77581.