Geraldine "Gerry" Grace Burckle

1927-2019

Geraldine Burckle passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. Gerry was born in Trenton, Missouri to Tom and Leota Tillery. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Burckle and both parents.

Gerry is survived by her brother Tommie Tillery and his wife Marci; her daughter Jill Cude and son-in-law Ron; her son Lee Burckle and daughter-in-law Sandy; grandson Chris; granddaughter Lauren and her husband Taylor.

Gerry's family moved to Kansas City, Kansas when she was very young and where she spent her early years through her early adult life. Kansas City is where she met her husband Charles Burckle and they were married in September of 1949. In 1969 the family moved to Houston, Texas. For many years she worked as a Doctor's assistant until she retired in her 60's.

She will be remembered for her passion for gardening, bridge, and chocolate. She was a master gardener and spent many pleasant hours working in her yard turning it into a beautiful space. She played bridge several times a month in various bridge clubs, always enjoying her time with friends and playing a game she loved. Desserts, particularly chocolate, were always on the table at any family gathering or anytime someone dropped by. Her greatest passion, though, were her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held July 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas. The family will gather for a reception immediately following the service.

See www.dignitymemorial.com for additional information. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019