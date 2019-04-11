Geraldine M. Doyle

1927-2019

Geri Doyle, who we lovingly called "Honey," and a long-time resident of the Houston area, passed away at age 92 on Monday, the 8th of April 2019 at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital.

Born on January 3, 1927 in Rock Springs, TX, to Olivia Barton Singleton and William Benjamin Singleton, she was the oldest of six children. Geri attended Our Lady of Victory in Fort Worth, Texas. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Lee. They married in 1946 and had two children.

Geri loved good food, socializing, and working in the garden, and especially loved cutting her roses. She was an avid bridge player and loved keeping her mind sharp. Reading the newspaper was a daily ritual for "Honey."

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Wiggins; son, Patrick Michael Doyle and wife Brenda; daughter Peggy Doyle Schippers and husband Harry; her grandchildren Patricia Michelle Doyle, Michael Bradley Rizzuto and Jenn Cook, Colleen Marie Doyle, Melissa Amber Martinez and husband Jacob; and numerous nieces and nephews, especially Debbie Hudgins, Trisha Orendorff, Kenny Guinn, David Guinn, Jennifer Creed and husband Ed, and Stacye Wolfe.

She is preceded in death by her husband (Lee Doyle), parents (Bill and Olivia), brother (Billy), sisters (Joyce, Elizabeth and Catherine), and niece (Bobby Wolfe).

Our hearts are heavy and we will miss her dearly.

The Visitation will be at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home from 5pm-8pm on April 11, 2019.

The Funeral Service will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sugar Land at 1pm, followed by a reception and graveside service.