Geraldine (Jerry) Clark Jones

1929-2019

Geraldine (Jerry) Clark Jones, age 90, was born in Good Hope, McNairy County, Tennessee on January 30, 1929 and went to her eternal home on February 18, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Jay M Jones, parents, Uthel and Pairlee Clark, son Clinton David Jones, brother John Lewis Clark and sister Martha Burford. Survivors are children Danny and Janice Jones, Lynne and John Krog; grandchildren Ryan and Lorraine Jones, John Krog, III, Rachel and Jeremy McDougle and Zach and Amber Jones. Great-grandchildren JDavid Zuniga, Kendall and Kaleb McDougle, Emma, Noah and Abbie Jones and Bryce Jones. She is also survived by brother, Raven Clark and several nieces and nephews. Jerry graduated from Union University in Tennessee and taught school for 2 years before meeting Jay, the love of her life. They married in 1952 and moved to St. Louis, Missouri briefly before coming to Texas. Jerry was very active in her church, volunteering in many capacities. She was a phenomenal cook, had a green thumb and enjoyed working puzzles. She also loved to bowl. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest treasures. Services for Jerry will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston TX 77055. Visitation will begin at 10 am, with the funeral at 11 am. Interment to follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary