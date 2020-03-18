|
Geraldine A. "Gerry" Nelson
1945-2020
Geraldine A. "Gerry" Nelson was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on December 22, 1945, and went home to be with Jesus on March 12, 2020, at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ron Nelson, daughter Lindy Nelson-Paryag and husband Ryan and grandchildren Trent and Chloe of Kingwood, Texas, sisters, Patty Bradley of Canyon Lake, Texas, Louise Iwanowski of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, brothers John Stack and wife Carol of Billerica, Massachusetts, brother Paul Stack and wife Joyce of Woburn, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Stack and Florence Gagnon Stack, sisters Fran Grosey and Florence "Flo" Lettieri and brother Charles "Chickie" Stack.
Gerry graduated from Somerville High School in 1962 and married her childhood friend, Ron "Ronnie" Nelson in 1965. Belinda Lee "Lindy" was born in 1966 and after Ron completed his service in the US Air Force, they moved to Texas in 1967. They bought a home in Kingwood in 1976, where they lived for 28 years.
Gerry worked in the accounting departments of several hospitals and Kingwood Commerce Bank. She retired in 1998 after working in the accounting department of Kingwood Cablevision for 25 years.In 1994 they both retired to their dream home on Lake Livingston.
Gerry was blessed to serve as member and elder at Kingwood Christian Church, Triumph Christian Center and Church on the Lake. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering in nursing homes and hospitals and was known for her ministry of sending beautiful greeting cards and gifts to cheer people up.
Gerry was a beautiful wife, mother, friend, sister, encourager and daughter of God. Her belief in God was unwavering, a support to her in the difficult times and an inspiration to others every day of her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, 3-21 at 11am at Church on the Lake, 8125 US Hwy 190 West, Livingston, TX 77351
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020