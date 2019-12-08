|
|
Geraldine Margaret "Gerrie" (Guokas) Pape
1928-2019
Born Oct. 19, 1928, and raised in Houston; died Nov. 30, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Survivors: children Amanda Pape and husband Mark Gresham, Karen Pape, Mark Pape, Brian Pape and wife Paige Frederick-Pape, and Mary Pape; grandchildren Eric Bolme, Diane Bolme, Nick Pape and wife Katie Duncan Pape, Madison Pape, Noah Pape, Chase Engel and wife Aly Sanguily; great-granddaughter Harlow Engel; sibling Sister Jean Marie Guokas; sister-in-law Marilyn Pape Hedger; and many nieces, nephews, and their offspring. Private services were held Dec. 4. Donations in Gerrie's memory may be made to the Guokas Girls scholarship with checks payable and mailed to Incarnate Word Academy, 609 Crawford, Houston, TX 77002, or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (http://www.theaftd.org/).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019